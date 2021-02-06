No. 25 Drake uses late run to stay unbeaten, beats Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as No. 25 Drake held off Valparaiso 80-77 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 Missouri Valley), who trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

Drake’s 11-0 run turned a four-point deficit into a 76-69 lead with less than a minute remaining.

Valparaiso (6-12, 3-6) was held scoreless for more than four minutes during the run.

Sheldon Edwards scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Crusaders.

Hemphill finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Tremell Murphy had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Drake: The Bulldogs won their second straight game since entering the poll earlier in the week. Drake’s ranking marks its first Top 25 ranking since March 17, 2008 when the Bulldogs were No. 14 in the country.

Valparaiso: The Crusaders lost their third straight game to a ranked opponent and are now 1-43 against ranked teams dating back to the end of the 1997-98 season. Valparaiso’s last win against a ranked opponent came in a 65-62 win over No. 21 Rhode Island on Nov. 29, 2016 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

UP NEXT

Drake: Will look for another sweep in the Missouri Valley Conference during the series finale against Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs have swept their first four Valley opponents of the season.

Valparaiso: Will close out the two-game series against Drake on Sunday afternoon before hosting Bradley on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference tournament title game. The Crusaders beat Bradley 91-85 in double overtime last month.