No. 24 USC tops San Diego State for Wooden Legacy title DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and No. 24 USC's stifling defense earned it a 58-43 victory over San Diego State on Friday night in the title game of the Paycom Wooden Legacy.
Drew Peterson scored 16 points and Chevez Goodwin added 10 as the Trojans improved to 6-0. They held the Aztecs to 32.1% shooting and just 15 points in the first half.