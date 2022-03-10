No. 24 Iowa routs Northwestern with record tourney showing MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 4:21 p.m.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) and the Iowa bench celebrate in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Iowa guard Payton Sandfort (20) shoots over Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) grabs a rebound over Northwestern center Ryan Young (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northeastern at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives on Northwestern forward Robbie Beran (31) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots under Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 26 points, Jordan Bohannon had 17 and No. 24 Iowa beat Northwestern 112-76 in Thursday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Murray was 11 of 16 from the field and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in coach Fran McCaffery's 400th game. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and 3-point baskets (19).