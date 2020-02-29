No. 23 Princeton women win 19th straight, clinch Ivy League

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bella Alarie had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks and No. 23 Princeton beat Brown 81-39 on Friday night for its 19th straight victory.

Princeton (23-1, 11-0) clinched a share of the Ivy League title with the win, and held it outright after Pennsylvania (7-4) later lost to Yale.

The No. 1 scoring defense in the country held Brown to four made field goals in the first half, building a 37-12 lead. The Bears didn't made a field goal in the second quarter until Myla Cox beat the halftime buzzer.

Julia Cunningham added 14 points and Carlie Littlefield 13 for Princeton. The Tigers outrebounded Brown 44-30 and forced 28 turnovers.

Princeton will honor seniors Alarie and Taylor Baur on Saturday against Yale. The duo have been part of 85 wins in their four years, winning over 80% of their conference games.

The starters for Brown (8-16, 2-9) combined for 11 points on 3-of-19 shooting.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25