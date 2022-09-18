Skip to main content
No. 23 Pittsburgh 34, W. Michigan 13

Pittsburgh 10 3 7 14 34
W. Michigan 3 3 7 0 13
First Quarter

PITT_FG Sauls 48, 7:26.

PITT_M.Williams 22 interception return (Sauls kick), 2:39.

WMU_FG Domschke 32, :31.

Second Quarter

PITT_FG Sauls 23, 11:31.

WMU_FG Domschke 40, 7:17.

Third Quarter

PITT_Abanikanda 4 run (Sauls kick), 1:30.

WMU_Abbott 31 pass from Sambucci (Domschke kick), :23.

Fourth Quarter

PITT_Mumpfield 6 pass from Yarnell (Sauls kick), 8:16.

PITT_D.Carter 3 run (Sauls kick), 3:03.

A_22,875.

___

PITT WMU
First downs 23 10
Total Net Yards 417 180
Rushes-yards 52-238 29-50
Passing 179 130
Punt Returns 3--5 1-12
Kickoff Returns 4-75 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 3-22 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-0 7-19-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 2-16
Punts 2-38.5 5-42.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-11
Time of Possession 34:36 25:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Abanikanda 31-133, Davis 11-83, Flemister 4-28, Carter 2-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Yarnell 2-(minus 10). W. Michigan, Jefferson 7-35, Hrabowski 6-14, Tyler 9-13, Abdus-Salaam 2-2, Salopek 5-(minus 14).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Yarnell 9-12-0-179. W. Michigan, Salopek 6-18-3-99, Sambucci 1-1-0-31.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Wayne 3-94, Mumpfield 3-35, Bartholomew 1-37, Means 1-18, Abanikanda 1-(minus 5). W. Michigan, Crooms 3-26, Galloway 2-29, Sambucci 1-44, Abbott 1-31.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Sauls 27.

