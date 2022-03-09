No. 23 FGCU women shoot past Stetson in A-Sun semis 82-67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kierstan Bell had a double-double and Kendall Spray and Kerstie Phills combined for all 21 of their points in the second half as No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast pulled away from Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.

The top-seeded Eagles (28-2) were down 34-28 at the half but hit 11 of 17 3-pointers in the second half, four by Spray and two by Phils. Bell had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Emma List added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Karlie Seay had 13 points.