FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 13 of her 19 points in the third quarter and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama 63-53 on Wednesday night for its 15th straight victory.

FGCU trailed 21-20 at halftime after an eight-point second quarter. But Morehouse scored seven of FGCU's opening nine points of the third quarter and she capped the Eagles' 24-point quarter with a free throw for a 12-point lead.