No. 20 Florida bounces back from stunner, handles UNF 85-55 MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 9:07 p.m.
1 of9 Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Florida Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives on North Florida forward Jadyn Parker (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Florida guard Brandon McKissic (23) drives on North Florida forward Jadyn Parker (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 North Florida head coach Matthew Driscoll shouts at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) steals the ball from North Florida guard Chaz Lanier (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) pressures North Florida guard Jose Placer (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. Alan Youngblood/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and No. 20 Florida ended a two-game skid with a 85-55 victory against North Florida on Wednesday night.
Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).