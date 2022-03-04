No. 2 Stanford cruises past Buffs, 71-45, into Pac 12 final W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press March 4, 2022
1 of8 Stanford's Cameron Brink (22) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Stanford's Cameron Brink (22) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Colorado's Mya Hollingshed (21) fouls Stanford's Cameron Brink (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod (00) drives around Stanford's Agnes Emma-Nnopu (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Colorado's Mya Hollingshed (21) fouls Stanford's Cameron Brink (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored 17 points and No. 2 Stanford beat Colorado 71-45 in a Pac 12 semifinal Friday night.
The win marked Stanford’s 33rd consecutive victory over a Pac 12 opponent. The Cardinal’s last loss to a conference foe was on Jan. 22, 2021. Stanford, the defending champion, will be playing for its 15th title Sunday.