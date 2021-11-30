No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and matched his career high with four 3-pointers, Brandon Newman added 13 points, and No. 2 Purdue pulled away from Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers have won seven straight home games in the annual clash between the conferences. They're also 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and the seventh time since 1940.

Florida State (5-2) was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points and John Butler with 10 as its four-game winning streak ended. The Seminoles had won four of their previous five in the Challenge.

One day after earning their highest ranking since March 1988, the Boilermakers played like they weren't satisfied with being considered the second-best team in the nation. They believe they're the best.

It was hard to argue against them on Tuesday.

Purdue took control with an early 6-0 run, later scored eight straight to make it 27-14 midway through the first half and headed to the locker room with a 48-32 advantage.

Florida State slashed the deficit to 59-51 with 11:43 left, but the Boilermakers answered with 12 straight points to make it 71-51 and continued pulling away over the final 8 1/2 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: Coach Leonard Hamilton's team succumbed to one of the best scoring teams and best defensive teams in the nation. The Seminoles will need to be sharper when they open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers haven't played the toughest schedule in America. But they've beaten North Carolina, Villanova and now Florida State, an impressive resume with more big chances to come.

SHORT-HANDED SEMINOLES

Three players sat out for Florida State, including starting guard RayQuan Evans and starting center Tanor Ngom. Evans did not make the trip because he was in Montana attending the funeral of his brother, Tye Oldelk Lafranier. Ngom (knee) and center Naheem McLeod (ankle) both were injured.

Lafranier died from a rare form of leukemia on Nov. 20.

WALKING THE HALL

Hours before Purdue took the court, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced Boilermakers coach Matt Painter would be part of next year's induction class. The ceremony is scheduled for March 23.

In 17 seasons with the Boilermakers, Painter has won 356 games, taken Purdue to 12 NCAA Tournaments and reached the Sweet 16 five times. He's also won three Big Ten regular-season crowns and one league tournament title. Painter was a 1989 Indiana All-Star at Delta High School, near Ball State, before playing for the Boilermakers. He was one of coach Gene Keady's captains in 1992-93.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

Purdue: Completes a three-game homestand Friday night, opening Big Ten play against Iowa.

