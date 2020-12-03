No. 2 Baylor uses stout defense to get past No. 5 Illiniois

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 18 points and was one of four players in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which pulled away late Wednesday night to beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic.

Baylor (3-0) won for the first time this season with coach Scott Drew on the sideline. He missed the previous two games after a positive COVID-19 test, but watched his team swing the game with its trademark defense in the second half.

Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Giorgi Beshanishvili added 15 for Illinois (3-1).

The game had a completely different atmosphere from the previous two at Bankers Life Fieldhouse because of the raucous applause and loud cheers coming from the benches. The noise helped ratchet up the intensity level in a matchup that was essentially played to a draw for almost 30 minutes.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua started the decisive stretch by making two free throws with 12:51 left. That broke a 43-all tie and spurred Baylor to six straight points. After Illinois made a 3-pointer, Baylor scored five more points and then took control with another run, this time 9-0.

When it ended, Baylor led 65-51 with 7:31 left and the Illini never seriously challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: After last week's scare against Ohio, the Fighting Illini wanted to bounce back with a strong performance. Coach Brad Underwood's team certainly accomplished that much. It just didn't pull off the kind of signature win it envisioned — but that may be only a matter of time.

Baylor: While Gonzaga has proven itself a worthy No. 1, the Bears can say the same about being No. 2. They've won their first three this season. They have enough offensive firepower, defensive tenacity and experience to play with — and beat — anyone in the country.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts UT-Martin on Saturday.

Baylor: Prepares for Saturday's showdown in Indy against No. 1 Gonzaga.

