No. 19 Indiana women beat Penn State behind Holmes, Patberg

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64 on Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 64-58 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 11-0 run — with seven points by Berger — to go ahead by double-figures for good. Penn State went scoreless for four-plus minutes during the run, and made only five field goals in the fourth quarter.

Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season — moving ahead of five others. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Holmes also had six rebounds and five blocks, Patberg dished out six assists and the duo combined to make 20 of 25 shots.

Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten), which shot 50.7% from the field and had 24 assists on 35 field goals, has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season.

Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State (3-5, 0-4). Tova Sabel tied a career high with 15 points, Kelly Jekot had 13 and Makenna Marisa 10.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25