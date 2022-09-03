Skip to main content
No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24

Cincinnati 0 0 17 7 24
Arkansas 7 7 10 7 31
First Quarter

ARK_Jefferson 15 run (Little kick), 6:18.

Second Quarter

ARK_Knox 5 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), :17.

Third Quarter

CIN_Kiner 5 run (Coe kick), 10:59.

ARK_Haselwood 19 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 8:00.

CIN_Mardner 35 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 6:50.

CIN_FG Coe 26, 4:44.

ARK_FG Little 32, 1:28.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_Knox 32 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 9:26.

CIN_L.Taylor 15 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 5:49.

___

CIN ARK
First downs 23 23
Total Net Yards 436 447
Rushes-yards 31-111 45-224
Passing 325 223
Punt Returns 2-37 1-3
Kickoff Returns 1-29 1-16
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-51
Comp-Att-Int 26-43-1 18-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 2-19
Punts 4-46.25 6-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 10-65 7-63
Time of Possession 31:30 28:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Kiner 12-59, McClelland 5-44, Prater 1-8, Tucker 1-8, R.Montgomery 4-7, M.Montgomery 3-4, Bryant 5-(minus 19). Arkansas, R.Sanders 20-117, Jefferson 18-62, Green 3-18, Dubinion 2-16, Hornsby 1-13, Haselwood 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 26-43-1-325. Arkansas, Jefferson 18-26-0-223.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, T.Scott 5-77, Whyle 5-38, Tucker 4-66, McClelland 4-42, L.Taylor 3-20, Pauling 3-19, Mardner 1-35, Ja.Thompson 1-28. Arkansas, Knox 6-75, Landers 3-43, Haselwood 3-42, R.Sanders 3-12, W.Thompson 2-22, Dubinion 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Coe 48, Coe 25.

