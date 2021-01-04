No. 16 Michigan routs No. 19 Northwestern 85-66

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Photo: Tony Ding, AP Photo: Tony Ding, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close No. 16 Michigan routs No. 19 Northwestern 85-66 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 16 Michigan remained unbeaten with an 85-66 rout of No. 19 Northwestern on Sunday night.

Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks scored 14 points apiece for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0), who are the Big Ten's last remaining team without a loss. Michigan took control by scoring the last nine points of the first half and then quickly extended its lead early in the second.

Robbie Beran scored 14 points for Northwestern (6-3, 3-2). The Wildcats have dropped two in a row after a promising start.

This was the first time these teams had ever met while both were ranked in the Top 25.

Michigan led 34-29 near the end of the first half when the Wolverines made three 3-pointers to go up 43-29 at the break. Brooks had two of them and Wagner made the other.

Then Michigan really pulled away in the second. An alley-oop dunk by Brooks made it 58-38, and it was 63-40 after a 3-pointer by Livers. The Wolverines led by as many as 29 points.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie was hurt in the first half on a play when he lost the ball near midcourt and Brown went the other way for a dunk that made it 34-24. Buie remained down on the court and appeared to holding his right knee, and he had to be helped slowly to the sideline.

He was able to return but finished scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: This was an ugly loss for the Wildcats, who looked like they were punching above their weight. They also lost by 15 to Iowa earlier in the week.

Michigan: The Wolverines roll on. This was an impressive, balanced effort in which five Michigan players reached double figures, and coach Juwan Howard's team had a remarkably easy time against a ranked opponent.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Northwestern seems likely to fall out of the Top 25 after the losses to Iowa and Michigan.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats host Illinois on Thursday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 21 Minnesota on Wednesday night, although the Golden Gophers might not be ranked anymore after losing to Wisconsin this past week.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25