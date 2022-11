CINCINNATI (AP) — Lauren Jensen hit a clutch 3-pointer and scored 18 points and she teamed with Morgan Maly to make six free throws in the final 30 seconds as No. 16 Creighton beat Xavier 57-51 on Friday in a slugfest Big East Conference opener.

Fernanda Ovalle scored four points in a 6-0 run that gave Xavier a 46-44 lead with 3:27 to play. Jayme Horan turned a turnover into a tying basket for Creighton with 2:08 to go and Emma Ronsiek's layup produced a lead with 1:29 left after a Xavier miss.