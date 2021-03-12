No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 11:14 p.m.
1 of9 Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray (1) looks to pass the ball as North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 North Carolina guard Andrew Platek (3) gathers the ball as Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks, center, looks for help as Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) and teammate guard M.J. Walker (23) apply pressure during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) and teammate guard Nathanael Jack (11) congradulate forward Malik Osborne (10) on a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 North Carolina head coach Roy Williams talks to a ref during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the semifinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 12, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5), who blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win that came down to the final seconds.