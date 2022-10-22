No. 13 Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15

Children’s Trust Fund to host Trunk or Treat in Baldwin Lake County’s Children’s Trust Fund will host a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat on Oct 31, for the...

Rotary launches new backpack food program for Baldwin students Starting this week, Baldwin Elementary School is passing out backpacks of food to every student...

COVE receives $1,000 donation from LCSO charitable campaign Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $1,000 to Communities Overcoming Violent...