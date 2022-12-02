No. 13 Creighton women rally, beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and No. 13 Creighton beat 25th-ranked Villanova 67-46 on Friday night.

The Wildcats built a 19-9 first quarter lead and their success ended there. Creighton (7-0, 2-0 Big East) went on to outscore Villanova 17-8 and 17-7 in the second and third quarters, respectively, and led 43-34 at the end of three. Mogensen's 3-pointer with 9:35 left made it 46-34 and Creighton led by double digits the rest of the way.

Emma Ronsiek scored 14 points for Creighton.

Maddie Siegrist scored 25 points for Villanova (6-2, 0-1) and Christina Dalce scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats missed 21 of 23 3-point attempts.

The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-8, splitting two contests last season. Creighton's No. 13 ranking is its highest in program history.

