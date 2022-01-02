No. 12 Texas women top Oklahoma State in Big 12 opener 62-51

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 points apiece and No. 12 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 62-51 on Sunday in a Big 12 Conference opener after both schools endured long layoffs because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Allen-Taylor made just 6 of 15 shots from the floor for Texas (10-1), but she buried 4 of 7 in the second quarter as the Longhorns outscored Oklahoma State by five to take a 34-30 lead at halftime. Warren, who had nine rebounds, did her damage on 6-of-10 shooting. Aliyah Matharu had 12 points before fouling out and Rori Harmon, fresh off her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, scored 11.