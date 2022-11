PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points while Jordan Horston added 12 in her return from injury as No. 11 Tennessee beat Rutgers 94-54 on Saturday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Lady Vols (2-2) were off to their first 1-2 start since the 1981-82 season. But they made 13 of their first 21 shots to have the Scarlet Knights (3-2) doubled up at 38-19 midway through the second quarter.