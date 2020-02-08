No. 10 UCLA women beats No. 6 Stanford 79-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 29 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 UCLA pulled away from No. 6 Stanford late for a 79-69 victory Friday night that moved the Bruins into a tie for second place in the Pac-12 with the Cardinal.

Onyenwere got a steal and a layup late in the third quarter to give UCLA (20-2, 9-2) the lead for good and then added seven points early in the fourth to help the Bruins take control.

Chantel Horvat scored career-high 14 points off the bench for UCLA and Japreece Dean added 11.

Kiana Williams scored 25 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the Cardinal (20-3, 9-2) from having their 16-game home winning streak snapped. Lacie Hull added 12 and Ashten Prechtel had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

UCLA scored 10 straight points starting late in the first quarter and eventually built a nine-point lead as Stanford missed 15 of 17 shots. But Hull hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to cut the Bruins led to 35-30.

Williams sparked the Cardinal in an impressive stretch in the third quarter with an outlet pass to Prechtel for a layup, a pull-up jumper and then a 3-pointer to put Stanford up 45-44.

But the Bruins then capitalized on five turnovers in the final four minutes of the quarter to take a 50-45 lead heading into the fourth when Horvat hit a layup just before the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The big road win against a top 10 team keeps the Bruins within striking distance of No. 3 Oregon in the Pac-12 standings. UCLA hosts the Ducks next Friday night in what could be a showdown for first place in the conference.

Stanford: With star freshman Haley Jones sidelined by a knee injury, the Cardinal didn't have enough scoring options to hang with the Bruins and shot just 36.6% for the game. Williams did her best with three 3-pointers in the first quarter and that spurt in the third. But she went 1 for 10 with two turnovers down the stretch.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Visit California on Sunday.

Stanford: Host Southern California on Sunday.

