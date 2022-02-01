No. 10 Kansas beats No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 without Agbaji

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and No. 10 Kansas defeated No. 20 Iowa State 70-61 on Tuesday night.

McCormick made all seven of his shots and had 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12), who were without Ochai Agbaji. The Big 12′s leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, Agbaji didn't play due to COVID-19 protocols. Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.

Kansas again struggled with turnovers against the Cyclones. The Jayhawks committed 16 in a 62-61 win over the Cyclones on Jan. 11. They had 16 in the first 20 minutes on Tuesday.

Despite those struggles, Kansas built a 19-10 lead when Christian Braun made a layup midway through the first half. Iowa State used an 8-0 run to trim the margin to 24-22 but trailed the Jayhawks 30-24 at the break.

A Wilson layup pushed the margin to 40-28 early in the second half. A McCormick jumper kept Kansas in control 56-44, with 6:34 remaining.

Kansas shot 56% for the game, while holding Iowa State to 41%.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas remains the only team with one loss in the Big 12 standings. The Jayhawks were hoping to bounce back from Saturday's 80-62 trouncing by Kentucky. Iowa State was seeking a third straight win after losing four out of five during a midseason slump.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts defending Big 12 and national champion No. 8 Baylor in a key conference showdown Saturday.

Iowa State: At No. 23 Texas on Saturday, hoping to complete a season sweep of the Longhorns.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25