No. 10 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-51

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and No. 10 Arizona avenged its only loss in the last six weeks with a 60-51 victory over Washington State on Friday night.

Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (13-2, 11-2 Pac-12) pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points, sister Krystal Leger-Walker had 11 points and Ula Moruga had nine points and 10 rebounds points for Washington State (9-8, 7-78).

The Wildcats are 13-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan.10.

McDonald, named to the Naismith midseason award watch this week, has scored in double-figures in 81 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Washington State has lost four or five and seven of nine.

Arizona shot 33.3% from the field and missed 11 straight shots in a five-point third quarter as the Cougars closed to 44-42.

The Wildcats scored the first five points in the fourth quarter and opened a 53-43 lead as the Cougars missed their first shots in the quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State coach Kammie Ethridge has the program headed in the right direction in her third season. The Cougars have seven Pac-12 victories after totaling eight the previous two seasons, and they are on an upward trajectory after nine and 11 victories in her first two years. The Cougars have one senior starter.

Arizona again showed no ill effects from its forced 16-day layoff while adhering to coronavirus protocols, winning its second straight after getting back on the floor last Monday. The victory over Washington State followed a 20-point victory at Oregon and affirmed the Wildcats’ place among the Pac-12 elite.

WHAT’S NEXT

Washington State: At Arizona State on Sunday.

Arizona: Hosts Washington on Sunday.

