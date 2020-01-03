No. 1 UConn beats Wichita St. 83-55, stays undefeated in AAC

Wichita State's Ashlei Kirven, left, and Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead top-ranked UConn to an 83-55 win over Wichita State Thursday night, giving the Huskies their 122nd win without a loss in American Athletic Conference play.

Christyn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (11-0, 2-0 American), who have won all 104 regular-season games since the conference was formed and all six AAC tournaments.

It took some time for the Huskies to get back into the flow of their offense after a 10-day holiday break.

UConn missed its first six shots and the Shockers (8-6, 0-1) ran out to a 10-1 lead.

But Walker took over from there. She had 13 first-quarter points and UConn went on a 27-2 run to take control.

The Huskies led 22-12 after a quarter and put up the first six points of the second period.

Dangerfield handled the scoring load in the second 10 minutes with 14 points, including a pull-up jumper just before the half to give UConn a 45-26 lead.

Mariah McCully scored 16 points and Carla Bremaud had 13 for Wichita State which trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter, before going on a run of its own.

The Shockers scored 11 straight points to cut into the UConn lead and trailed just 63-53 after Walker fouled out with 6:20 to play.

But that was as close as they would get. Williams scored the next seven UConn points and the Huskies closed the game on a 20-2 run.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots, giving her 50 for the season.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers fall to 1-4 on the road this season.

UConn: The Huskies have won 96 straight home games, three shy of their own NCAA record.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers return home to face Tulsa on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Texas to face SMU on Sunday before their showdown against Baylor back in Hartford next Thursday.