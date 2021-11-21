No. 1 South Carolina routs No. 9 Oregon 80-63, faces UConn DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 21, 2021
1 of8 South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Oregon forward Chanaya Pinto (10) drives against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere, right, is defended by Oregon center Phillipina Kyei (15) during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Oregon head coach Kelly Graves talks with his players during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) battles for the ball with Oregon players including forward Chanaya Pinto (10) and Shannon Dufficy (5), left, during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Donald Knowles/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 to help top-ranked South Carolina rout No. 9 Oregon 80-63 on Sunday in the semifinals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women's tournament.
South Carolina's victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for the tournament title Monday. The Huskies edged No. 23 South Florida in the other semifinal.