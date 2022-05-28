No. 1 Scheffler has lead alone going to Colonial final round STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer May 28, 2022 Updated: May 28, 2022 8:11 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler almost made it through another round at Colonial without a bogey, this time with wind gusting through the trees at Hogan's Alley. The world's top-ranked player has the lead alone after the third round.
Scheffler, whose only bogey at Colonial so far this week came at No. 17 on Saturday, shot a 2-under 68 with wind gusts of around 30 mph and temperatures in the upper-90s. His 11-under total was two strokes ahead of Brendon Todd, whose third-round 65 was bogey-free, and Scott Stallings (70).
