No. 1 Gonzaga clinches WCC title with win over Santa Clara NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 11:25 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard added 21 points, and top-ranked Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 81-69 on Saturday night to clinch its 10th straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Rasir Bolton added 18 points for Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0), which won its 16th consecutive game and its 67th straight home game, a streak that dates to 2018 and is the longest in the nation. The Zags are the current front-runner for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS