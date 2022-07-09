Nido helps banged-up Mets rally past Marlins 5-4 in 10 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer July 9, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 New York Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez speaks during a pre-game ceremony to retire his player number before a baseball game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 The jersey number of New York Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez is unveiled during a pre-game ceremony to retire his number before a baseball game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 New York Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez throws the ceremonial first pitch from first base after a pre-game ceremony to retire his player number before a baseball game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 New York Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez speaks during a pre-game ceremony to retire his player number before a baseball game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 New York Mets announcer and former player Keith Hernandez waves to the crowd after finishing his speech during a pre-game ceremony to retire his player number before a baseball game between the Mets and Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) and center fielder Brandon Nimmo, center right, celebrate with their teammates after Nimmo reaches on an infield fielding error to allow the game-winning run by Nido in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 New York Mets' Tomas Nido hits an RBI double off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 From left, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, center fielder Brandon Nimmo, shortstop Francisco Lindor, and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after closing the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar watches his solo home run hit off New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar reacts as he runs the bases after his solo home run hit off New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) tags out Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez (7) at home in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 New York Mets' Tomas Nido hits an RBI double off Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with Tomas Nido, center, and Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson hits an RBI double off New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott, and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Saturday after honoring Keith Hernandez.
Pete Alonso homered and Francisco Lindor lined a two-run shot for the NL East leaders, who overcame injuries to right fielder Starling Marte and catcher James McCann in the middle innings.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK