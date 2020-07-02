Nichols looks back at four amazing years of basketball at Baldwin

BALDWIN - It wasn't easy to match the success enjoyed by Baldwin alum Andrei Nichols. He graduated from Baldwin in 1992. He played basketball all four years.

"If you take a look at the records, I went four years and I have four district titles and I have four conference titles," Nichols said. "It was 21-1 in the conference all four years. I only lost one conference game. That was to Pentwater my sophomore year. We ranked No. 1 in the state my junior and senior year.

"The numbers will show the years I ran the point, things happened."

His scoring average was around 13.3 points per game.

"It was a little higher my junior and senior year," he said. "But the overall was around 13 points a game."

Nichols was all-conference all four years and all-state his senior season.

"The game that really sticks out was from my sophomore year," Nichols said. "This was a crazy story. We were No. 2 in the state all year and Covert was No. 1. We were scheduled to play Covert in December. But there was snow day, so that game was cancelled. They rescheduled it in late February.

"When we met them, Covert was still No. 1 and we were No. 2. It was the last game of the regular season. The final score was 94-89. It was no overtime. It was people going up and down, scoring left and right. That was a game that put us on the map. We had an opportunity to reclaim where we thought we were in the state. It was probably my most memorable game."

Nichols played four years of college basketball, starting out at Northwood University and finishing at Ferris State.

"I enjoyed the comraderies and the community," he said. "There's nothing close to the brotherhood I experienced with my teammates and the sense of community, just knowing on those Tuesdays and Friday nights, Baldwin was there. There was nothing like looking up in the stands, seeing the teachers, seeing your family, parents and friends. They were always there. That was something about the community I'll never forget."