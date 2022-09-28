Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3.

After Johan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second. Newman has seven walkoff hits.

Pittsburgh (59-97), last in the NL Central, pulled within a game of the Reds (60-96), who are headed to their worst record since going 64-98 in 2015. The Pirates have won seven in a row against Cincinnati.

Bryse Wilson allowed three hits — all to Jose Barrero — in eight shutout innings, Pittsburgh's longest scoreless outing since Iván Nova against Arizona on June 22, 2018 against Arizona.

Luis Cessa gave up three runs and six hits in six innings in his 200th career game and 28th start

Miguel Andújar had an RBI double in the first and has five RBIs since the Pirates claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees. Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Mike Siani got the day off after being shaken up Tuesday night while trying to make a diving catch and leaving the game. … INF Donovan Solano (eye infection) missed his fifth game in a row.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18) will pitch Friday at the Chicago Cubs o

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs. He was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports