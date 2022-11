STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Jones, Stanford's first graduate transfer in program history, scored a career-high 31 points and the Cardinal endured Pacific's second-half rally for an 88-78 victory in a season opener Monday.

Jones, who had a career game-high of 29 points during his three seasons at Davidson, was 9 of 15 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the line. Maxime Raynaud added 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds and Brandon Angel had 10 points. The Cardinal shot 60%.