New coach, old pain: Notre Dame unravels in Fiesta loss DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 6:13 p.m.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A promising young coach, a souped-up passing game and a couple turnover gifts from Oklahoma State's offense weren't enough to end Notre Dame's January postseason misery.
The Irish built a 21-point lead in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl only to watch it slowly evaporate in a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Notre Dame has lost 11 of its past 12 postseason games played in January dating back to 1995.