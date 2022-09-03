Nevada 38, Texas State 14

Texas State 0 7 0 7 \u2014 14 Nevada 14 0 24 0 \u2014 38 First Quarter NEV_Taua 4 run (Talton kick), 4:17. NEV_Lee 5 run (Talton kick), 1:30. Second Quarter TXST_Hawkins 20 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 3:02. Third Quarter NEV_FG Talton 49, 10:20. NEV_Cox 8 run (Talton kick), 5:37. NEV_Taua 2 run (Talton kick), 4:05. NEV_Sanders 28 interception return (Talton kick), 3:51. Fourth Quarter TXST_Hawkins 10 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 2:23. ___ TXST NEV First downs 15 13 Total Net Yards 277 274 Rushes-yards 25--11 43-130 Passing 288 144 Punt Returns 1-23 1-4 Kickoff Returns 1-25 1-31 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-28 Comp-Att-Int 33-51-2 16-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-44 2-20 Punts 7-47.571 7-40.571 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 10-97 5-52 Time of Possession 30:31 29:29 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas State, Hill 9-16, Jeter 10-16, Pare 1-0, Hatcher 5-(minus 43). Nevada, Barlage 1-37, Taua 18-36, Cox 8-29, Lee 5-20, Patton 5-13, Kommer 1-2, Fixel 2-(minus 1), Illingworth 2-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 4). PASSING_Texas State, Hatcher 33-51-2-288. Nevada, Illingworth 11-13-0-101, Cox 5-7-0-43. RECEIVING_Texas State, Hawkins 10-96, Groves 5-54, Ortega-Jones 4-23, Pare 3-15, Jackson 3-14, Banks 2-19, Brown 1-46, Jeter 1-11, Moorer 1-4, D.Robinson 1-4, Gregory 1-3, Barbee 1-(minus 1). Nevada, Bell 6-60, Munro 2-24, Tyre.Mack 2-14, Taua 2-12, Campbell 1-18, Ca.Brown 1-8, Casteel 1-7, Lee 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.