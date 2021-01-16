Nets say Harden available to play Saturday night vs Magic

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say James Harden is available for their game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Harden had been listed as questionable to play while the players involved in the trade that sent him from Houston to Brooklyn on Thursday awaited completion of their physicals. The Nets upgraded him to available about two hours before the game.

That came around the same time that the Indiana Pacers announced they had acquired Caris LeVert, the Nets guard who was part of the deal that also included Cleveland.

The Nets remained without Kyrie Irving for a sixth straight game after he left the team for personal reasons.

