Nets beat Mavs 102-99, hand Dallas 5th consecutive home loss SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 7, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 10:19 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, left, defends as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) works for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) takes a shot as Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge, left, and Dwight Powell (7) look on in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) loses control of the ball on a shot attempt as Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge, left, and DeAndre' Bembry, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. and guard Frank Ntilikina (21) defend against Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden talks to referee Aaron Smith during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, James Harden had 23 points and 12 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat Dallas 102-99 on Tuesday night, handing the Mavericks their fifth consecutive home loss.
The Eastern Conference-leading Nets erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Brooklyn squandered a double-digit lead after halftime in a loss to Chicago.