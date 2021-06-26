Nemechek holds off Busch in 1-2 KBM Trucks finish at Pocono DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 2:03 p.m.
1 of8 Jennifer Cobb (10) passes the damaged truck of Jack Wood (24) after a first lap shunt during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Driver Hailie Deegan poses for a photo before the start of a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Trucks head through turn one at the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Fans stick their hands through a fence and take photos near the garages before a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Driver Kyle Busch waits to get in his race truck before the start of a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek beat boss Kyle Busch down the stretch and raced to his fifth Truck Series victory this season, earning bragging rights for Kyle Busch Motorsports on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
“That’s good for the company. 1-2 again,” Busch said.