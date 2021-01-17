Nebraska men's basketball season on hold because of virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — All Nebraska men's basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week's games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven't decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.

Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.

“Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program,” Hoiberg said.