Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White Sox in 11
MARK GONZALES, Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — With three clutch swings in the last four innings, Josh Naylor almost single-handedly rallied the Cleveland Guardians to a wild and unlikely win.
Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried Cleveland past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night.