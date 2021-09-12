Mets, Yankees and more pay tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary NOAH TRISTER and JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 2:25 a.m.
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets line up together along the baselines for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks before a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.
Navy's marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
The Brigade of Midshipmen stand at attention during the National Anthem before an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the 155th Air Refueling Wing of Lincoln, Neb., flies a KC-135 Stratotanker, center, alongside three F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the 114th Fighter Wing of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, over Memorial Stadium during the playing of the national anthem before Buffalo plays against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.
The pit crew of Noah Gragson (9) displays the U.S. flag during laps nine, ten and eleven during the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., comforts his daughter Isla, 3, during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., holds his daughter Isla, 3, during driver introductions before the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Navy's marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
The Brigade of Midshipmen stand at attention during the National Anthem before an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
Leap Frogs airmen parachute into the stadium before an NCAA college football game, between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
The Brigade of Midshipmen stand at attention during pre-game ceremonies before an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md.
Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre, left, and former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine react after they threw out ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.
New York Mets fans wear jerseys to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks before a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets line up together along the baselines for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks before a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York.
21 of21
Jacob deGrom stood next to Gerrit Cole along the first-base line, and Brandon Nimmo wedged between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the other side.
Shoulder to shoulder and interspersed, players from the New York Mets and Yankees shared the diamond during the national anthem Saturday night at Citi Field with first responders, former players and a giant ribbon imprinted with the American flag.
Written By
NOAH TRISTER and JAKE SEINER