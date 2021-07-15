NHL's expansion struggles changed with Vegas and now Seattle TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 3:52 p.m.
1 of12 The ice and upper seating areas of Climate Pledge Arena are viewed during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison sit on stage during an event following the NHL expansion draft in Las Vegas. In 2017, the NHL altered some of its expansion draft rules and Vegas used the expansion draft to become the most successful first-year franchise in league history, reaching the Stanley Cup Final. It is same rules and situation this time around for the Seattle Kraken, which have its own expansion draft next week. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Visitors view the home hockey locker room at Climate Pledge Arena during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo, from left, Vegas Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury, Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb and Jason Garrison sit on stage during an event following the NHL expansion draft in Las Vegas. In 2017, the NHL altered some of its expansion draft rules and Vegas used the expansion draft to become the most successful first-year franchise in league history, reaching the Stanley Cup Final. It is same rules and situation this time around for the Seattle Kraken, which have its own expansion draft next week. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 The ice and seating areas of Climate Pledge Arena are viewed during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Workers install seats in a section of Climate Pledge Arena during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Visitors walk down a ramp outside Climate Pledge Arena during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 The interior beams of the historic peaked roof of the Climate Pledge Arena rise above the United States and team flags during a media tour of the facility, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Seattle. The arena will be the home of the NHL hockey team Seattle Kraken and the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball team as well as hosting concerts and other performing arts events. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SEATTLE (AP) — When the NHL hit the accelerator on expansion some 30 years ago it brought hockey to untapped markets, warm weather destinations and established a footprint throughout all corners of North America.
It also created some pretty terrible teams and wins were hard to come by in places like Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, Atlanta and Nashville for several seasons.