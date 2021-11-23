NBA in the 60s: Embry details indignities, little support

CLEVELAND (AP) — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Wayne Embry, a five-time NBA All-Star and the first African American general manager in sports when the Milwaukee Bucks named him to that position in 1972, shares some of his experiences of playing in the league during the 1960s. The demand for Civil Rights and the Vietnam War were among the issues dividing the country and the foundation was being formed in the NBA that league and players stand on today.)
The Sixties were a turbulent time in our country –- and in the NBA –- as the battle for Civil Rights raged.