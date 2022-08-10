NBA diversity study finds job gains by minorities, women

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
A diversity report found the NBA posting nearly across-the-board gains in hiring of minorities and women after a small, one-year dip in its overall grade.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida gave the NBA an overall A grade, with an A-plus for racial hiring and a B-plus for gender hiring. The report annually examines hiring for positions with franchises and in league leadership, with this study using data from the 2021-22 season.