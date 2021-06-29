NASCAR teams navigating chaotic charter market ahead of 2022 JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 5:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JR Motorsports has had initial conversations about taking its team to NASCAR's top level, a step up that would be much smoother if it could get its hands on a charter.
A charter is essentially the same as a franchise and the 36 that exist guarantee a spot in the 40-car field each week and a larger slice of the money NASCAR contractually owes its participants. Two charters went off the board this month when Kaulig Racing purchased a pair from Spire Motorsports, a team that bought low and stockpiled when potential owners had little interest in NASCAR.