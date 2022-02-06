NASCAR scores win with successful race inside LA Coliseum JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 8:25 p.m.
1 of11 Competitors make a turn during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Competitors stack up during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Bubba Wallace, left, and Chase Briscoe compete during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Competitors make the turn during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Competitors make a turn during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Kyle Busch (18) races ahead of Daniel Suarez during a heat race ahead of a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Artist Pitbull performs before a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Logano won the exhibition Busch Light Clash on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside Memorial Coliseum for a made-for-TV spectacular intended to hype NASCAR's upcoming season.
NASCAR moved the Clash to Los Angeles from Daytona International Speedway, its only home since its 1979 inception, as part of a focused effort to break from its dated traditions via innovative big ideas.