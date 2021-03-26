NASCAR goes for first ride through the dirt at Bristol JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 8:27 p.m.
1 of11 Kyle Busch drives along the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Nascar Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney walks around a section of the new dirt track, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 With the new Goodyear Eagle dirt tires stacked along the infield wall, Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch drive on the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kyle Busch drives along the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chase Elliot drives along the dirt track during NASCAR Cup Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Kyle Larson spins out along the dirt track during NASCAR Truck Series practice, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Kurt Busch watches from pit road as drivers finish their practice for the NASCAR Trucks Series, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP) David Crigger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
It only took one session in the dirt for Kevin Harvick to change his mind about NASCAR's latest experiment.
Harvick was one of the loudest detractors headed into the first Cup Series race on a dirt track since 1970. He had been dreading Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway from the moment NASCAR put this harbinger on the schedule.