Musgrove fans 11 in 7 scoreless innings, Padres beat Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, leading the San Diego Padres to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Musgrove (7-7), who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, was dominant throughout. The right-hander gave up an infield single in the first inning to Brendan Rodgers and a single in the first and a double in the fourth to Charlie Blackmon, and that was the extent of the Rockies offense against him.

“The curveball was the best it has felt all year. The slider was back to how it usually is. The fastball command felt really good,” Musgrove said. “Hopefully, I will hit a little stride.”

Padres closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his major league-leading 32nd save.

Against losing Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (1-6), the Padres seized a 1-0 lead in the first after Tommy Pham (2 for 3, walk, 2 runs) hit a leadoff ground-rule double to left-field, followed by a sharp line drive double to left-field by Fernando Tatis Jr. that scored Pham.

The Padres extended their lead to 3-0 in the eighth after Pham walked and Jake Cronenworth hit a towering two-run homer high off the right-field foul pole against Rockies reliever Daniel Bard.

“I thought it was going foul,” Cronenworth said of his homer. “I guess I got surprised.”

Freeland pitched well in the tough-luck loss. He lasted six innings, giving up one run and eight hits with four strikeouts.

“It starts with strikes and keeping the ball down," Colorado manager Bud Black said of Freeland's effectiveness. “He is throwing the ball very well. His win-loss record is not indicative of how he has thrown this season.”

The Padres had two runners thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning. First, Manny Machado, was tagged out by Freeland after trying to score from third base on a past ball by Rockies catcher Dom Nunez. Machado was originally called safe, but after the umpires conferred, the call was reversed.

“Freeland is such a good athlete. Not many pitchers can come in, catch, and be able to put that tag on full speed. ... They (umpires) ended up getting the play right and obviously we didn’t burn a challenge,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. “It stinks having two outs at home plate.”

Will Myers was the second runner thrown out at home after he tried to score from second on an infield single by Eric Hosmer. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story pulled first baseman Rio Ruiz off the bag with his throw, but Ruiz alertly saw Meyers trying to score and threw a strike to Nunez to get Myers in a close play.

The Padres have 35 wins at home this year, the most of any NL team. Conversely, the Rockies are 11-39 on the road, the second-worst road record in the majors behind Arizona. Colorado has lost five of its last six games.

“Tonight is a microcosm of our season. When we do get the opportunity, we lack getting the big hit,” Black said. “The offense is not where it needs to be to get the runs we need to support our pitching."

PADRES ACQUIRE DANIEL HUDSON

It was announced late Thursday night that the Padres traded for Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson in exchange for two San Diego prospects — right-hander Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley.

"Obviously we are getting another winning piece in the back of the bullpen. He (Hudson) has been as been as good as anybody, honestly, since probably 2019,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) pitched a simulated inning on Thursday and manager Jayce Tingler noted, “it’s very realistic that the next step is game action.” That likely means a rehab assignment for Lamet, whose return to the pitching staff will come out of the bullpen. Lamet has spent three stints on the IL already this season with elbow/forearm trouble. “His stuff is going to play extremely well out of the bullpen in shorter stints. ... and our goal is to get him through the year healthy,” Tingler said.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (6-6, 3.67) is on the hill in a Friday night start.

Padres: LHP Ryan Weathers (4-2, 2.73) takes the mound in the second game of the series.

