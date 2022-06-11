Musgrove (1.50) takes ERA lead, Padres beat Rockies 9-0 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press June 11, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 1:23 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took over the major league earned run average lead and remained unbeaten in 11 starts, striking out eight over six innings to lead the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 9-0 on Friday night.
Musgrove (7-0) allowed four hits and two walks, dropping his ERA to 1.50 and taking over the lead from the Texas Rangers' Martín Pérez (1.56). Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 27 innings.
Written By
RICHARD J. MARCUS