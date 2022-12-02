Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night.

Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Denver tied it at 75 on Jamal Murray’s free throw with 3:34 to go in the third and took its first lead when Jokic’s straightaway 3 beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 79-78 late in the period.

Denver pulled within three on Bruce Brown’s layup with 3:37 left in the game, but couldn’t close the gap any further after Atlanta went on an 8-0 run, ending with Murray’s layup with 33 seconds to go.

The Hawks were riddled with injuries before the game with Young, their leading scorer, sidelined by soreness in his right shoulder and John Collins out at least two weeks and De’Andre Hunter out at least one week. In all, Atlanta had eight players listed on the injury report.

Atlanta has won two straight after dropping three in a row.

The Hawks outscored Denver 26-11 in points off turnovers.

TIP-INS:

Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. missed his fifth straight game with a left heel strain. ... Jamal Murray was a game-time decision with a deep thigh contusion. ... F Jeff Green was out with a right knee contusion, but coach Michael Malone said the team is hopeful he can play in the next game.

Hawks: Young was a game-time decision with right shoulder soreness. ... Griffin started in his spot. ... G Bogdan Bogdanovic made his season debut after missing 22 games following knee surgery and scored five points in 22 minutes. ... Collins (left ankle sprain) and Hunter (right hip flexor strain) were replaced in the lineup Jalen Johnson and Jarrett Culver, who’s on a two-way contract. ... Johnson started in Collins’ spot and had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Sunday.

Hawks: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

