Murray gets another shutout, Senators beat Canucks 3-0 April 23, 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Murray stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in six days, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 Thursday night for their third straight win.
Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and rookie Tim Stutzle and Connor Brown also scored as the Senators won the first of four straight games between the teams. It was Ottawa's first win in the teams' five meetings this season.