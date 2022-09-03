Mountcastle hits two of Orioles' 5 HRs in 8-1 win over A's TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2022
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Saturday night.
Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third wild-card spot.
